Analyzing Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verbund and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 156.75 Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.81 -$93.00 million ($0.53) -55.66

Analyst Ratings

Verbund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verbund and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verbund 0 5 4 0 2.44 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78

Verbund currently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 486.93%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Verbund’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verbund is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Dividends

Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -254.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verbund and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verbund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.75% 1.19% 0.46%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Verbund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

