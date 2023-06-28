Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -33.95% -32.71% Anixa Biosciences N/A -38.71% -36.45%

Volatility and Risk

Rezolute has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$41.06 million ($1.12) -1.86 Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 190.74 -$13.60 million ($0.36) -8.72

This table compares Rezolute and Anixa Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anixa Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rezolute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rezolute and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rezolute presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.96%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 234.39%. Given Rezolute’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rezolute beats Anixa Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

