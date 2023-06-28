ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.32. 357,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,591. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $305,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $311,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 129.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

