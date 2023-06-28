ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.32. 357,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,591. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $305,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $311,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 129.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.