Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 0.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 393.08 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.02). 89 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.99) to GBX 1,008 ($12.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.78. The firm has a market cap of £108.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,468.75 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Glenn Collinson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,841.70). Also, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,917.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,787,150. Insiders own 42.51% of the company's stock.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

