Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 0.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 393.08 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.02). 89 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.05).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.99) to GBX 1,008 ($12.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.78. The firm has a market cap of £108.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,468.75 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Activity at Aquis Exchange
About Aquis Exchange
Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.
Featured Articles
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.