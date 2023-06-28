Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 3,609 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. 5,872,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,190,514. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

