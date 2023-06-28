Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 59,936 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 27,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,496. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

