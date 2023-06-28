Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 468,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.