Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.58. 455,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,787. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

