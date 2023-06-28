Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.34. 75,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,852. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

