Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.93. 1,387,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

