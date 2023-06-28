Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

