Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.