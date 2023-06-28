Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,157 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 109,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,503. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.