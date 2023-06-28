Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. 1,355,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.