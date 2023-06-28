Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 3.4%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. 250,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,596,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

