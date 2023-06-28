Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.