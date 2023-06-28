ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

ARR stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 476,709 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

