ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
ARR stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Read More
- Get a free research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.