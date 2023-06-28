ASD Hits Market Cap of $37.36 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ASD has a market cap of $37.36 million and $4.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018956 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.52 or 0.99998482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06123477 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,197,029.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

