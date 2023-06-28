ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.47 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,497. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 148.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

