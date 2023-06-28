Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
