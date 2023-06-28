Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.