Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,211,237 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 471.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.11% of Alteryx worth $86,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

