Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,877 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $98,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %

BIIB stock opened at $282.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

