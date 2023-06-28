Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $58.96 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3,586.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $58,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.