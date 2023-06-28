Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,057.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $65,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.