Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 236.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.80% of EMCOR Group worth $62,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $180.23. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

