Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,165,612 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $187,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 479.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.