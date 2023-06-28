Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 2,937,193 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Snap worth $74,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,181,320.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

