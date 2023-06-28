Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 369.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.15% of Lantheus worth $120,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,186 shares of company stock worth $2,307,285 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

