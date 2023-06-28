AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 136,438 shares.The stock last traded at $28.94 and had previously closed at $28.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Insider Activity

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $215,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $215,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

