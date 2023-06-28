Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.66

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 261157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

