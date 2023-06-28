Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.51

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Astronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

