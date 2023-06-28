ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLLF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

ACLLF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

ATCO Increases Dividend

About ATCO

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3556 per share. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

(Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.