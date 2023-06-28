Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.31

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.39. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 109,242 shares.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

