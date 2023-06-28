Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $181.43 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $181.43 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

