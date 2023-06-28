Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$22.88 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

