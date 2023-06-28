AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AZO traded up $20.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,460.74. 58,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,666. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,546.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2,486.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

