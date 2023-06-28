AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 131.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,270. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

