Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AVUV traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. 173,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,958. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

