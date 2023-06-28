Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSE:AVP – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 306,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 67,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avcorp Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11.

Avcorp Industries Company Profile

Avcorp Industries Inc engages in the production and supply of airframe structures and aircraft parts to aircraft manufacturers in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs, manufactures, and fabricates composite aerostructures, as well as aircraft product design and production tooling.

