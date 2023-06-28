Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH remained flat at $16.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

