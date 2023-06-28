Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 923 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 94,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.92. The firm has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

