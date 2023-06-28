Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $682.27 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00019038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $682.27 million and approximately $36.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.50 or 0.99962242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.85598933 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $53,090,139.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.