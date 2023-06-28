Axie Infinity Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00018854 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $670.03 million and approximately $28.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.75731877 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $33,347,281.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

