Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Azarga Metals Stock Up 900.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

