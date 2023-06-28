Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises approximately 4.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Ball worth $38,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,985,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

