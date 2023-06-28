BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BANF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $145,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

