Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

