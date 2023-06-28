Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

