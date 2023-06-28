Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.60

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $26.72. Bancolombia shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 215,350 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6959 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

