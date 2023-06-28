Bank of America Increases Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $62.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,861 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 131,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

